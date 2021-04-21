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Freedom Is Slavery, War Is Peace, Racism Is Climate Change
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91 views • April 21, 2021
AOC and the squad of democratic lawmakers are hell bent on shifting reality to pass the bills they want.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080613721fb733a476996fa
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080613721fb733a476996fa
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