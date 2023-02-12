ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 2/12/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBALISTS PUSH UFO PANIC TO DISTRACT FROM NORD STREAM FALSE FLAG TO START WWIIIAlex Jones breaks down how the recent string of UFO takedowns by the U.S. military over American and Canadian airspace serves a larger function: to distract the public from the bombshell revelations that the Biden regime and NATO deliberately sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines to spark World War III with Russia.





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