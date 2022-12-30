Proverbs 10:10 He that winketh with the eye causeth sorrow: but a prating fool shall fall.

Proverbs 10:10King James Version

He that winketh with the eye causeth sorrow: but a prating fool shall fall.





The one-eyed man Donald Trump, the antichrist, loves to wink and cause trouble wherever he goes.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/mY_cQo0NQPg

Trump refuses to explain his cryptic 'calm before the storm' statement; Published by ABC News; YouTube; Date published: October 6, 2017; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/q4XfyYFa9yo

Donald and Melania Trump as newlyweds (2005 CNN Larry King Live full interview); Published by CNN; YouTube; Date of reposting: May 6, 2016; Date of interview: May 17, 2005; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/XTiEY74JP5U

Trump winks at Putin at start of Helsinki summit; Published by Guardian News; YouTube; Date published: July 16, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.axios.com/everything-trump-says-he-knows-more-about-than-anybody-b278b592-cff0-47dc-a75f-5767f42bcf1e.html

Everything Trump says he knows "more about than anybody"; Copyright Axios Media, 2021; Published by Haley Britzky; Date published: January 6, 2019; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.