US Senator Foreign Relations Committee Advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 on September 14

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lt76b82
09/15/2022 The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan policy act of 2022 on September 14, by a vote of 17 to five, paving the way for votes in the full Senate. This bill is regarded as the most comprehensive restructuring of US policy towards Taiwan since 1979. It will strengthen Taiwan’s security and deter China