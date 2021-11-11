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Save Da Keiki at Kalihi Kai Elementary School
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10 views • November 11, 2021
THIS VIDEO FIXES THE PREVIOUS ONE THAT WAS CORRUPTED.
On November 9, 2021, just one day before a jab clinic was scheduled to arrive and inject children at Kalihi Kai Elementary School, people assembled on the sidewalk in front of the school to warn parents about the dangers of these non-FDA approved experimental injections. A KITV channel 4 cameraman was also there, but he didn't seemed to be too concerned with the dangers of the non-FDA approved experimental drug or the unprecedented number of deaths and adverse events they have caused this year.
Know The Risks 4 Kids flyer in PDF:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/3k8vtgmf2ts4zjd/Know%20The%20Risks%204%20Kids.pdf?dl=0
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KalihiKai #Hawaii #SaveDaKeiki
On November 9, 2021, just one day before a jab clinic was scheduled to arrive and inject children at Kalihi Kai Elementary School, people assembled on the sidewalk in front of the school to warn parents about the dangers of these non-FDA approved experimental injections. A KITV channel 4 cameraman was also there, but he didn't seemed to be too concerned with the dangers of the non-FDA approved experimental drug or the unprecedented number of deaths and adverse events they have caused this year.
Know The Risks 4 Kids flyer in PDF:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/3k8vtgmf2ts4zjd/Know%20The%20Risks%204%20Kids.pdf?dl=0
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KalihiKai #Hawaii #SaveDaKeiki
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