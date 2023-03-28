REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER TWENTY, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— TODAY’S SHOW IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT EPISODES IN THIS SERIES. WE WILL DISCOVER WHAT HAPPENS TO THE EVIL DRAGON, THAT OLD SERPENT, WHICH IS THE DEVIL, AND SATAN WHO WILL BE BOUND FOR 1,000 YEARS, BUT HIS ULTIMATE DEMISE WILL BE WHEN HE IS THROWN INTO THE LAKE OF FIRE FOR ETERNITY. SUSAN WILL ALSO GIVE US A TEACHING ON THOSE WHO WILL JOIN HIM INTO ETERNITY INTO THAT LAKE OF FIRE. THIS IS TRULY A SHOW YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS AND ONE YOU WILL WANT TO SHARE WITH UNSAVED LOVED ONES.

