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How to stop cops (or anyone for that matter) from putting on your face diaper P. 2
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110 views • December 22, 2020
Well, this is the number two of how to stop cops or anyone else for that matter from putting on your face diaper this video was on December 18, 2020, another cop comes up to me and asked me to wear a mask will lightning strike twice or will I fail were about to find out.
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