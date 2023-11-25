Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Did The Pre-Nicene Christians Celebrate Christmas In November?
channel image
First Bible Network
63 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

For the full episode that explores the theological underpinning of celebrating Christmas on November 24th click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C22owF5aoJ8 #shorts #christmas #caesar #marcion #eclipse #capernaum Marcionite Christian Church https://www.marcionitechurch.org The Very First Bible: https://www.theveryfirstbible.org PCTV Headline News: https://news.pre-nicene.org

Keywords
christmaseclipseprenicene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket