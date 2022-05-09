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Liberty and the Limits of Government - Part I Liberty in the Balance
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1 view • May 09, 2022
Content Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
0:35 Series overview
8:00 Liberty and the Limits of Government
8:20 Opening Prayer
9:05 Kingdom of Force
12:22 Issues of the Last Days
13:30 Is the Government allowed to interfere with worship?
13:43 Synopsis
14:12 PART I| Moral or Civil?
15:39 Can governments be termed moral governments?
20:00 Governments legislate against being uncivil not against being immoral
20:12 Can governments punish sin?
21:56 Can governments enforce morality?
25:33 Can the church reward morality or punish immorality?
26:35 What happens when the government or church attempts to punish immorality?
31:48 Review
33:12 PART II | The Higher Powers that be are Ordained...
33:35 What about Romans 13?
39:10 Examples of powers Ordained by God.
42:52 How are the powers that be, Ordained of God?
44:37 The powers that be are ordained providentially
49:03 We are called to respect our governments
53:00 PART III | The Limits of Government
1:00:38 Review
1:03:22 What about the first 4 commandments? Can the government touch these?
1:05:53 The Kingdom of Force
1:09:00 Whatever interferes with our service to God we make into a god
1:13:23 Doing all we can to avert the threatened evil
1:16:56 Unfit for the outpouring of God's Spirit.
1:18:12 Today it is HOW we worship, Tomorrow it will be WHEN we worship God
1:18:57 What are we to do when governments overstep their bounds?
1:26:55 Closing thoughts
1:30:24 Appeal
1:31:31 Closing prayer
0:00 Introduction
0:35 Series overview
8:00 Liberty and the Limits of Government
8:20 Opening Prayer
9:05 Kingdom of Force
12:22 Issues of the Last Days
13:30 Is the Government allowed to interfere with worship?
13:43 Synopsis
14:12 PART I| Moral or Civil?
15:39 Can governments be termed moral governments?
20:00 Governments legislate against being uncivil not against being immoral
20:12 Can governments punish sin?
21:56 Can governments enforce morality?
25:33 Can the church reward morality or punish immorality?
26:35 What happens when the government or church attempts to punish immorality?
31:48 Review
33:12 PART II | The Higher Powers that be are Ordained...
33:35 What about Romans 13?
39:10 Examples of powers Ordained by God.
42:52 How are the powers that be, Ordained of God?
44:37 The powers that be are ordained providentially
49:03 We are called to respect our governments
53:00 PART III | The Limits of Government
1:00:38 Review
1:03:22 What about the first 4 commandments? Can the government touch these?
1:05:53 The Kingdom of Force
1:09:00 Whatever interferes with our service to God we make into a god
1:13:23 Doing all we can to avert the threatened evil
1:16:56 Unfit for the outpouring of God's Spirit.
1:18:12 Today it is HOW we worship, Tomorrow it will be WHEN we worship God
1:18:57 What are we to do when governments overstep their bounds?
1:26:55 Closing thoughts
1:30:24 Appeal
1:31:31 Closing prayer
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