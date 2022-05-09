Liberty and the Limits of Government - Part I Liberty in the Balance

Content Chapters:



0:00 Introduction

0:35 Series overview

8:00 Liberty and the Limits of Government

8:20 Opening Prayer

9:05 Kingdom of Force

12:22 Issues of the Last Days

13:30 Is the Government allowed to interfere with worship?

13:43 Synopsis

14:12 PART I| Moral or Civil?

15:39 Can governments be termed moral governments?

20:00 Governments legislate against being uncivil not against being immoral

20:12 Can governments punish sin?

21:56 Can governments enforce morality?

25:33 Can the church reward morality or punish immorality?

26:35 What happens when the government or church attempts to punish immorality?

31:48 Review

33:12 PART II | The Higher Powers that be are Ordained...

33:35 What about Romans 13?

39:10 Examples of powers Ordained by God.

42:52 How are the powers that be, Ordained of God?

44:37 The powers that be are ordained providentially

49:03 We are called to respect our governments

53:00 PART III | The Limits of Government

1:00:38 Review

1:03:22 What about the first 4 commandments? Can the government touch these?

1:05:53 The Kingdom of Force

1:09:00 Whatever interferes with our service to God we make into a god

1:13:23 Doing all we can to avert the threatened evil

1:16:56 Unfit for the outpouring of God's Spirit.

1:18:12 Today it is HOW we worship, Tomorrow it will be WHEN we worship God

1:18:57 What are we to do when governments overstep their bounds?

1:26:55 Closing thoughts

1:30:24 Appeal

1:31:31 Closing prayer