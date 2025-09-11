Charlie Kirk Shooting's White Hat Guy Multi-Angle Video Report Evidence Intensifies Conspiracies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. A multi-angle video of the "White Hat Guy," capturing his gestures and cellphone recording, fuels conspiracy theories about his role. With slow-motion and zoomed-in views, the footage raises questions, intensifying online speculation about the shooting.
Read the full article at Real Free News and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/white-hat-guy-at-charlie-kirk-shooting?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
#WhiteHatGuy #CharlieKirkShooting #ConspiracyTheories #MultiAngleVideo #UVUShooting