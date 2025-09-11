Charlie Kirk Shooting's White Hat Guy Multi-Angle Video Report Evidence Intensifies Conspiracies

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. A multi-angle video of the "White Hat Guy," capturing his gestures and cellphone recording, fuels conspiracy theories about his role. With slow-motion and zoomed-in views, the footage raises questions, intensifying online speculation about the shooting.

Read the full article at Real Free News and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/white-hat-guy-at-charlie-kirk-shooting?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#WhiteHatGuy #CharlieKirkShooting #ConspiracyTheories #MultiAngleVideo #UVUShooting