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Dem Gov Candidate McAuliffe Reveals How Bad Biden Is REALLY Hurting Their Party
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170 views • October 09, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden is hated by the American people which is why Democrats running for office are distancing themselves from him. This week, Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said the quiet part out loud and admitted Joe Biden is unpopular during a zoom call.
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