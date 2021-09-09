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Prophecy: Days will come you have not seen before. Things will shift, The Ark of grace
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148 views • September 09, 2021
Prophetic Word given on July the 7th 2021 at 8:15pm
It's about the days we are living in in all it's variation.
When things will shift, many people still don't want to change.
We see it with the plandemic, as most people want go back to the "old normal",
which was actually not normal according to scripture in all the abominations, idol worship and things like that.
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-07-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
It's about the days we are living in in all it's variation.
When things will shift, many people still don't want to change.
We see it with the plandemic, as most people want go back to the "old normal",
which was actually not normal according to scripture in all the abominations, idol worship and things like that.
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-07-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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