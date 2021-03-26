OUR WORLD IS A MIRROR

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121 views • March 26, 2021
TheCrowhouse



This topic may be a little confrontational for some but I am simply offering some food for thought and this brief talk is merely scratching the surface of what there is to discuss on this subject.

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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Secret Spells of the English Language
https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t66.36240-6/53639133_438150027436842_6771036189275436771_n.mp4?

Kelly-Marie Kerr: Christ - Lucifer - Phosphorus - Bioluminescence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1OixDRyyr4

Gods and Monsters - The Time Apocalypse - The Maps - Chapter One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQLeCn0hBOo

11:11

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." ~ Edward Bernays

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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