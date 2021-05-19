© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Things Are Called vs. What They REALLY ARE
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 19, 2021
King James Bible references: Deuteronomy 18:9-14; Proverbs 19:27; John 6:63; John 4:24
Donations are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may contacted at: [email protected]
Donations are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may contacted at: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.