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The Chinese Influence in the 2020 Election - by Documentarian Trevor Louden
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113 views • January 04, 2021
Trevor Louden, the maker of the documentary - The Enemy Within, lays out the connections of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the 2020 election through leftist organizations with connections to the CCP and committed Communist leaders. Short but reveals enough to show what the real intent of the election was to eliminate Trump to complete the transformation of America to a Communist government. May make your blood boil a bit to recognize how these connections have been completely kept off the radar by a bought out media and political class owned by China.
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