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Dr Sherri Tenpenny with Whistleblower Dr Sam White, Recent Update RE Police Investigation Into Jabs.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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Dr Sherri Tenpenny with Whistleblower Dr Sam White, Recent Update RE Police Investigation Into Jabs.

https://rumble.com/v14kdqt-dr-sherri-tenpenny-with-whistleblower-dr-sam-white-recent-update-re-police-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

“You don’t know what shot you’re getting. It’s literally Russian roulette, probably worse odds".

"When the truth comes out..people are going to be angry…. because for the second time in 100 years you’ve got human beings being experimented on”.

=================================

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
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Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Whistleblower, Dr Sam White
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whistleblowerdr sherri tenpennydr sam white
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