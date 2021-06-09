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Very Strange Lights, Bridges and Other Things Found on Moon
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88 views • June 09, 2021
Very Strange Lights, Bridges and Other Things Found on Moon. At one point there was a 12 mile bridge on the moon. The moon is tidally locked to the earth. There was a time here on earth before we had our moon and it was talked about by the Greeks.Half a century after Apollo, why haven’t we been back to the Moon?
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