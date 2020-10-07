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Covid Propaganda Machine Signaling More Lockdowns
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50 views • October 07, 2020
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It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
As we approach the one year anniversary of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we find ourselves facing many unanswered questions.
We find ourselves worse off in many ways, in comparison to when the outbreak just began, as we receive signals from public health officials and the media to prepare for another lockdown.
It appears we are approaching what could to be a perfect storm. The US Presidential Elections, flu season, the arrival of the new experimental COVID vaccine and the prophesied ‘second wave’ of COVID.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
As we approach the one year anniversary of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we find ourselves facing many unanswered questions.
We find ourselves worse off in many ways, in comparison to when the outbreak just began, as we receive signals from public health officials and the media to prepare for another lockdown.
It appears we are approaching what could to be a perfect storm. The US Presidential Elections, flu season, the arrival of the new experimental COVID vaccine and the prophesied ‘second wave’ of COVID.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
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