Quo Vadis





Jan 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 28, 2023.





Dear children, encourage yourselves and bear witness to Jesus.





You live in the time of sorrows and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to Me.





Do not be discouraged in the face of your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and ye will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus waits for you with Open Arms.





Approach ye the Confessional and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: The great action of the enemy will be against these Sacraments. I suffer for what comes to you.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not move ye away from the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqhXilW4RSQ



