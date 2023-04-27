https://gettr.com/post/p2fh9id03a8

It's really interesting when you start talking about Miles and standing up to the CCP. Remember he did it at great cost and great peril. When they stripped him of a vast majority of his wealth, he put his family at risk. And so he still continued to fight.

当你开始谈论郭先生和他对抗中共的事情时，记住他付出了巨大的代价和风险。当他们剥夺了他绝大部分的财富，他的家人置于危险之中，他仍然继续战斗。

