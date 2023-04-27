Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's really interesting when you start talking about Miles and standing up to the CCP
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2fh9id03a8

It's really interesting when you start talking about Miles and standing up to the CCP. Remember he did it at great cost and great peril. When they stripped him of a vast majority of his wealth, he put his family at risk. And so he still continued to fight.

当你开始谈论郭先生和他对抗中共的事情时，记住他付出了巨大的代价和风险。当他们剥夺了他绝大部分的财富，他的家人置于危险之中，他仍然继续战斗。

@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket