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Ukraine General says you got it all wrong - They are manipulating you - HARD
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212 views • March 18, 2022
Banned Video Archive.
We have to be careful who we listen to.
The first 3 minutes of this video is audio, the rest is video.
The General's statements are from 2014.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/47DkAd0sKMr2/
We have to be careful who we listen to.
The first 3 minutes of this video is audio, the rest is video.
The General's statements are from 2014.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/47DkAd0sKMr2/
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