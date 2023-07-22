Create New Account
Destruction of advancing armored group of AFU by the 200th brigade of the Northern Fleet on the flank of Artemovsk
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

2 T-64BV tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles tried to break through the positions of the Russian Armed Forces near Berkhovka on the northern flank of Artemovsk (aka Bakhmut)Source @R&U Videos

bakhmut2x t-64bv tanks2x ifvs

