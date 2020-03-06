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APOLOGY TO MOTHER EARTH
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5 views • March 06, 2020
APOLOGY TO MOTHER EARTH
I want to apologize to you Mother Earth for the travesties we have committed upon you. All around the world we are sorry. My prayerful offering. There are very few reasons I'll perform publicly, but this is one. We deeply apologize.
I want to apologize to you Mother Earth for the travesties we have committed upon you. All around the world we are sorry. My prayerful offering. There are very few reasons I'll perform publicly, but this is one. We deeply apologize.
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