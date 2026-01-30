January 30, 2026

Donald Trump sticks to his naval threats against Iran as the Islamic Republic's top diplomat prepares to visit Türkiye - with Ankara seeking to mediate the growing tensions between Tehran and Washington. Europe joins America in its pressure campaign on Iran, labeling the main branch of the country's armed forces a terrorist organization. The Persian nation says the EU will ultimately bear responsibility for the 'damaging consequences'. The United Nations believes in the rights of a people to choose their own destiny - but not citizens of areas which voted in referendums to join the Russian Federation. Moscow calls the remarks outrageous.





