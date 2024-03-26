My son JAB John Anthony Bascones

My son died 2/23/24, 3 days before I turned 59 he was 12. He died in front of me. He had an allergic reaction. With no autopsy, nor interviewing. The doctor here in Las Vegas Nevada stamped a “ head Attack. My son did Not have a heart attack. There is more to the events that lead up to my son’s death. I’m looking for like minded people.
find me on Facebook john f Bascones
youtube channel wakeupworld creations. Dedicated to my son
It might pop up. Thank you
thank you Mike Adams for this platform
