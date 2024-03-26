Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My son JAB John Anthony Bascones
channel image
Trinity2011
0 Subscribers
95 views
Published a day ago

My son died 2/23/24, 3 days before I turned 59 he was 12. He died in front of me. He had an allergic reaction. With no autopsy, nor interviewing. The doctor here in Las Vegas Nevada stamped a “ head Attack. My son did Not have a heart attack. There is more to the events that lead up to my son’s death. I’m looking for like minded people. 

find me on Facebook john f Bascones 

youtube channel wakeupworld creations. Dedicated to my son

It might pop up. Thank you

thank you Mike Adams for this platform 

Keywords
childrenheart attackanaphylaxis shocklies doctor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket