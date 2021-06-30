© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Not A Drill! It's War - Know Your Enemy
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • June 30, 2021
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
~ Marcus Tullius Cicero
Indeed, we have met the enemy and he is us. Recently, former presidential candidate Michael Peroutka wrote about this enemy within and the fact that we are not waiting for a war to break out, but that war is actually occurring daily and we don't even recognize it as war (Joshua 5:8). In this episode, Michael joins me to discuss not only the war which we are in the midst, but also explains how we got here and what is the solution.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-is-not-a-drill-its-war-know-your-enemy-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
~ Marcus Tullius Cicero
Indeed, we have met the enemy and he is us. Recently, former presidential candidate Michael Peroutka wrote about this enemy within and the fact that we are not waiting for a war to break out, but that war is actually occurring daily and we don't even recognize it as war (Joshua 5:8). In this episode, Michael joins me to discuss not only the war which we are in the midst, but also explains how we got here and what is the solution.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-is-not-a-drill-its-war-know-your-enemy-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.