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U.N. FORCES INSIDE CANADA GROWING IN NUMBERS - SET FOR DOOR TO DOOR VACCINATION? - ABSOLUTE DISGUST
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660 views • June 11, 2021
At least one Canadian (Steve Wilson, Kitchener, Ont) is standing up and voicing his disgust with the cowards he's seeing inside Canada.
"If you lose everything, it'll be your own fault".
Door to door vaccinations by U.N. troops are only an order away.
"Everything you have worked for will be gone forever if you don't fight back".
"If you lose everything, it'll be your own fault".
Door to door vaccinations by U.N. troops are only an order away.
"Everything you have worked for will be gone forever if you don't fight back".
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