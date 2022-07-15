UK Funeral Home Director John O'Looney: "Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves"

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Mirrored from mariazeee Rumble Channel
"John O'Looney is a brave Funeral Home whistleblower who has been raising the alarm since early on in the pandemic.
He joined us to discuss the findings from his embalmer which are in line with what Dr. Jane Ruby, Richard Hirschman and others have found - long, fibrous strands inside people who have been injected.
During our interview, John revealed shock information regarding hospitals covering up baby deaths by cremating the babies themselves."
Related video:
John O'Looney - Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves
mariazeee Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/embed/v19mq2b/?pub=et9v9
Richard Hirschman's testimonial:
https://www.nevadaappeal.com/weblogs/roberts/2022/feb/19/one-sided-story/
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