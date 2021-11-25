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7 F E L O N I E S C R I M I N A L C O N S P I R A C Y D R. D A V I D E M A R T I N
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190 views • November 25, 2021
Mirrored Stew Peters Show 11/24 2021
Rumble — Dr. David Martin has been spending the past year and a half fighting to unravel what he says is the global criminal conspiracy of coronavirus. Parties include the American and Chinese governments, the International Monetary Fund, and Blackrock. Martin says these groups are guilty of criminal conspiracy in a terrorist plot against the American people.
Dr. David Martin joins us.
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Rumble — Dr. David Martin has been spending the past year and a half fighting to unravel what he says is the global criminal conspiracy of coronavirus. Parties include the American and Chinese governments, the International Monetary Fund, and Blackrock. Martin says these groups are guilty of criminal conspiracy in a terrorist plot against the American people.
Dr. David Martin joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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