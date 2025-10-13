BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Last Hostages Free for both Israeli & Palestinian citizens
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
1
50 views • 23 hours ago

Last Hostages Free📝

Prisoner exchange completed in Gaza, but conflict continues

A long-awaited event occurred for both Israeli and Palestinian citizens. After 738 days of captivity, Hamas militants handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to representatives of the International Red Cross.

🖍According to Arabic-language media, the transfer took place from three locations in the Gaza Strip — Palestinian formations had previously notified humanitarian organization staff about routes and timing.


🚩The ICRC will return later to collect the bodies of 28 deceased hostages, which Hamas also promised to return. Israeli news sources believe only about half of the remains will be transferred initially.

🏳️Despite the "completion" of the humanitarian part of the deal, the situation in the Palestinian enclave remains tense: American and Israeli authorities demand that militants completely lay down their weapons and dissolve.

❗️Formally, there are no more hostages, but peace in the Gaza Strip remains far away. The most important events are ahead, and they may critically influence the course of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It's not certain that the impact will be positive.

@Rybar

Adding:  🚨🇺🇸 - Trump’s current government, through Pam Bondi, just convinced a federal judge to force a gun rights group to hand over its membership list.

That’s a gun owner registry. No law. No vote. Just betrayal from within.

This link shows the memo:

🔗 Brian Allen (https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/1977059498800873767?s=46)

