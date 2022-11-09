Create New Account
SPECIAL REPORT: Midterm Election Pro-Life Recap with LifeSiteNews
LifeSiteNews's veteran journalists react to the aftermath of the 2022 U.S. mid-term elections and their implications for life, faith, family, and freedom. Join U.S. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring, LifeSite Senior Correspondent Jim Hale, and political analyst Stephen Kokx as they offer the pro-life and pro-family perspective completely ignored by the mainstream media. Watch for big winners, losers, and shocking surprises — all bellwether moments revealing the path forward for the pro-life movement that hangs in the balance.

politicsmidterm electionsus elections

