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Book Review of "The Underground History of American Education"
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11 views • March 18, 2021
VolumesOfValue presents insightful audio reviews of nonfiction books.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
The Underground History of American Education: A Schoolteacher's Intimate Investigation into the Problem of Modern Schooling
By John Taylor Gatto (1935 - 2018)
First published 2011
Paperback by Valor Academy 2017
Print length 300 pages
Author's website is www.johntaylorgatto.com
A transcript of this review is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
About the Author
From his website, "He climaxed his teaching career as New York State Teacher of the Year after being named New York City Teacher of the Year on three occasions. He quit teaching on the OP ED page of the Wall Street Journal in 1991 while still New York State Teacher of the Year, claiming that he was no longer willing to hurt children. In 1992, he was named Secretary of Education in the Libertarian Party Shadow Cabinet, and was included in Who’s Who in America from 1996 on. In 1997, he was given the Alexis de Tocqueville Award for his contributions to the cause of liberty, and was named to the Board of Advisors of the National TV-Turnoff Week." He was known as “The World’s Most Courageous Teacher.”
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
The Underground History of American Education: A Schoolteacher's Intimate Investigation into the Problem of Modern Schooling
By John Taylor Gatto (1935 - 2018)
First published 2011
Paperback by Valor Academy 2017
Print length 300 pages
Author's website is www.johntaylorgatto.com
A transcript of this review is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
About the Author
From his website, "He climaxed his teaching career as New York State Teacher of the Year after being named New York City Teacher of the Year on three occasions. He quit teaching on the OP ED page of the Wall Street Journal in 1991 while still New York State Teacher of the Year, claiming that he was no longer willing to hurt children. In 1992, he was named Secretary of Education in the Libertarian Party Shadow Cabinet, and was included in Who’s Who in America from 1996 on. In 1997, he was given the Alexis de Tocqueville Award for his contributions to the cause of liberty, and was named to the Board of Advisors of the National TV-Turnoff Week." He was known as “The World’s Most Courageous Teacher.”
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