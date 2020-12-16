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Ask Seek and Knock - Take Head That No One Lead You Astray - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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35 views • December 16, 2020
(John 14:26 [TS2009]) “But the Helper, the Set-apart Spirit, whom the Father shall send in My Name, He shall teach you all, and remind you of all that I said to you.
Join us as we talk about, Who we Really Listen To!! Don't just test your Pastor, Test All Things! You may be surprised with the results..
We take donations at KMSR 1700AM, we are completely non-profit.
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
and
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
We Appreciate You.. Keep this ministry in your prayers.
Join us as we talk about, Who we Really Listen To!! Don't just test your Pastor, Test All Things! You may be surprised with the results..
We take donations at KMSR 1700AM, we are completely non-profit.
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
and
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
We Appreciate You.. Keep this ministry in your prayers.
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