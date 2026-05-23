(Bodies of four more victims recovered from the rubble of a college in Starobelsk, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued the following statements on the Starobelsk tragedy:



🔸️The Kiev regime strikes civilian infrastructure daily; children are among its primary targets



🔸️Russia will organize a press trip for foreign correspondents to the Starobelsk strike site in the shortest possible time



🔸️Tokyo has banned Japanese correspondents from covering the Starobelsk attack



🔸️BBC refused to travel to Starobelsk, proof, Zakharova says, of deliberate Western disinformation



🔸️A large number of foreign journalists have expressed willingness to visit the site



🔸️The West has lost its moral compass by denying the tragedy in Starobelsk