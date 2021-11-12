Right Now - November 12th 2021

Watch the full episode over at www.Ickonic.com/RightNowGareth continues to look at the story involving the use of the end of life drug 'Midazolam' in UK hospitals and care home, researcher Stuart Wilkie returns for an update on the subject.Ickonic's own Gabriel McArtney and Jacqui Deevoy talk about the upcoming Ickonic film 'A Good Death' that explores the stories of those families affected by the Midazolam policy.David Collum, a professor from Cornell University in New York joins Gareth to discuss life as a mainstream scientist who disagrees with the Covid narrative and why.Founder of the Sovereign Project Peter Stone is on the show to provide vital information to viewers on their rights, a vital subject given the pressure from employers on staff to take the Covid Jab, knowing your rights has never been so vital.And finally Australian nurse Venla is on the show to highlight how her hospital is full of vaccinated patients with a variety of different adverse reactions. (You don't hear that in the mainstream).David Icke