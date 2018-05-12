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12/5/18 #LOYALDOG : GhwB_sh (Scher_f) JESU_T DEATH RITUAL Over, Attacks Continue! #ONGUARD
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302 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/5/18: Instead of Congressional Hearings, we get a Jesuit death magic ritual. Hillary and Bill fall asleep alternatively, while President Trump seethes. WE, the People, are charged to uphold the Constitution, defend the Republic(s) and oust the globalist fascist L_ciferians. This is it, it is on us, as much as "The Plan".
"Think Mirror," Q
You can watch the funeral/ritual here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-vhNvFTwnE
Did Presc_tt B_sh, funder of the Nazi regime, adopt the son of the Nazi-spy and accountant of Nikola Tesla, G_orge Scherff:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
Please support the work of Neon Revolt!
The Carbon criminal, Al Gore, Jr., is at it again, with his posse of brainwashed, sold out celebs:
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/11/liberal-celebs-will-be-joining-al-gore-for-climate-crisis-event/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas to all of you Freedom Lovers! Rejoice! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
G_orge HW B_sh is possibly the first non US-born traitor to masquerade as a United States President in breach of Constitutional Law:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
https://themindunleashed.com/2018/12/other-side-george-h-w-bush.html
12/5/18: Instead of Congressional Hearings, we get a Jesuit death magic ritual. Hillary and Bill fall asleep alternatively, while President Trump seethes. WE, the People, are charged to uphold the Constitution, defend the Republic(s) and oust the globalist fascist L_ciferians. This is it, it is on us, as much as "The Plan".
"Think Mirror," Q
You can watch the funeral/ritual here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-vhNvFTwnE
Did Presc_tt B_sh, funder of the Nazi regime, adopt the son of the Nazi-spy and accountant of Nikola Tesla, G_orge Scherff:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
Please support the work of Neon Revolt!
The Carbon criminal, Al Gore, Jr., is at it again, with his posse of brainwashed, sold out celebs:
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/11/liberal-celebs-will-be-joining-al-gore-for-climate-crisis-event/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas to all of you Freedom Lovers! Rejoice! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
G_orge HW B_sh is possibly the first non US-born traitor to masquerade as a United States President in breach of Constitutional Law:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
https://themindunleashed.com/2018/12/other-side-george-h-w-bush.html
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