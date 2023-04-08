Among the protesters gathered in front of the Southern District Court in New York, Maurice Symonette argued that the Chinese are beautiful but the CCP is evil

https://gettr.com/post/p2dqcwt9409

【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】

4/4/2023 #WayneDupreeShow #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #MauriceSymonette

在纽约南区法院前聚集的抗议人士中, 来自Blacks For Trump运动的Maurice Symonette表示，中国人是美丽的，但中共是魔鬼。美国人和中国人都要把自己的国家从这些魔鬼的手里夺回来。

Among the protesters gathered in front of the Southern District Court in New York, Maurice Symonette argued that the Chinese are beautiful but the Chinese Communist Party is evil. Both Americans and Chinese need to take their country back from these demons.



