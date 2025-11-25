RT News - November 25 2025 9AM GMT

November 25, 2025

Three civilians are killed in a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia. The local governor describes it as 'one of the most prolonged and massive' attacks since the conflict began. Russia rejects the EU's attempt to replace Trump's peace plan - as the US insists Moscow must have a say in any final agreement. An Israeli raid in the West Bank kills a man. Our correspondent brings us the story of a family whose home and lives were destroyed by Israel forces. Caracas says the alleged Venezuelan Cartel of the Suns doesn't exist and is a pretext Washington is using to invade the country. That's as the latest polls show the majority of Americans oppose US military action in the South American nation.





