RT News - November 25 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
Follow
51 views • 4 days ago

November 25, 2025

rt.com


Three civilians are killed in a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia. The local governor describes it as 'one of the most prolonged and massive' attacks since the conflict began. Russia rejects the EU's attempt to replace Trump's peace plan - as the US insists Moscow must have a say in any final agreement. An Israeli raid in the West Bank kills a man. Our correspondent brings us the story of a family whose home and lives were destroyed by Israel forces. Caracas says the alleged Venezuelan Cartel of the Suns doesn't exist and is a pretext Washington is using to invade the country. That's as the latest polls show the majority of Americans oppose US military action in the South American nation.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
