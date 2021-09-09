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Truth about the Main Stream News - They Lie. Case 'Ivermectin' Disinformation
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70 views • September 09, 2021
Kristi Leigh puts the Main Stream Media in the spot light to show how they push Disinformation and call the truth misinformation. The deception is deep and wide.
Until you see it on every Main Stream Channel and outlet you will go on believing the lies. WAKE UP.
Credit Kristi Leigh Independent Media
https://klim.news
Until you see it on every Main Stream Channel and outlet you will go on believing the lies. WAKE UP.
Credit Kristi Leigh Independent Media
https://klim.news
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