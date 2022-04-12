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BREAKING NEWS: PROCLAMATION THE HOUSE & SENATE BY RAYANA
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80 views • April 12, 2022
Breaking News at MAAP REAL: April 7th 2022 The peoples Proclamation on a Petition to be heard on the floor and to audit the Arizona Supreme Court!
Group: Rayana Eldan Paul Rice Michael Schafer Bryan Steiner
With Arizona Rayana Eldan and her team here is 2nd video after serving the House and the Senate the proclamation here at the house of representatives in the Senate and it’s a proclamation just to want to get our voice heard and also a proclamation on the audit of the Supreme Court.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
Group: Rayana Eldan Paul Rice Michael Schafer Bryan Steiner
With Arizona Rayana Eldan and her team here is 2nd video after serving the House and the Senate the proclamation here at the house of representatives in the Senate and it’s a proclamation just to want to get our voice heard and also a proclamation on the audit of the Supreme Court.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
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