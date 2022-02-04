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Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb2nd in Coutts Alberta/Montana Border Standoff Protesting Mandates
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Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb2nd in Coutts Alberta/Montana Border Standoff Protesting Mandates
RedPilling The Masses
https://youtu.be/7vl2V65RK9g?t=38283
LIVE Day 5 - Trucker Freedom Convoy in Ottawa | Coutts, Alberta Border Protest
RedPilling The Masses
https://youtu.be/7vl2V65RK9g?t=38283
LIVE Day 5 - Trucker Freedom Convoy in Ottawa | Coutts, Alberta Border Protest
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