Portable Antennas & Direct Energy Weapons - Celestial Reports Snippets

DISASTER RESPONSE New, Portable Antenna Could Help Restore Communication After

Disasters

Researchers from Stanford and the American University of Beirut have developed a lightweight, portable antenna that can





communicate with satellites and devices on the ground, making it easier to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in disaster-

prone areas. It also can be a PORTABLE GROUND BASE ANCHOR FOR OPTICAL DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS that





need a base station to cut through atmospheric interference.

The antenna, described recently in Nature Communications, packs down to a small size and can easily shift between two

configurations to communicate either with satellites or devices on the ground without using additional power.

“The state-of-the-art solutions typically employed in these areas are heavy, metallic dishes. They’re not easy to move around,

they require a lot of power to operate, and they’re not particularly cost-effective,”

This project is associated with Stanford SystemX Alliance., know for ubiquitous sensing, computing and communication with

embedded intelligence.

Two Functions in One Antenna

The antenna designed is made of fiber composites (a material often used in satellites) and resembles a child’s finger-trap toy,

with multiple strips of material crossing in spirals. Just like any helix-based antenna, conductive material running through the

antenna sends out signals. Its unique structure can adjust the pattern and power of those signals in the new antenna by pulling

it into longer shapes or shorter shapes.

The antenna is a hollow ring that stands just over 1 inch tall and about 5 inches across – not much larger than a bracelet – and

weighs 1.4 ounces. In this shape, it’s able to reach satellites with a high-power signal sent in a particular direction.

“The frequency you want to operate at will dictate how large the antenna needs to be, but we’ve been able to show that no

matter what frequency you operate at, you can scale this design principle to achieve the same performance,”

The fabricated prototype was tested for deployment and structural performance at Stanford and its electromagnetic radiation

characteristics at the antenna measurement facilities..

Applications in Orbit

To be deployed in the field, the antenna would need to be paired with a transceiver to send and receive signals, a ground plane

to reflect radio waves, and other electronics, but the whole package would still only weigh about 2 pounds.