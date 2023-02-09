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How To Bypass the Taste & Staining of Methylene Blue When Taking It!
Methylene Blue is a powerful healing nootropic that can treat many health issues and conditions while optimizing energy production, cognitive functions, and much more.
And when taking Methylene Blue it is normally advised to drink it in water which causes blue staining of the teeth, mouth, and tongue temporarily and the taste of this stuff is quite strong and not pleasant for most people.
And due to these things, people keep asking me how to bypass the staining effects and taste of Methylene Blue so I have created this video "How To Bypass the Taste & Staining of Methylene Blue When Taking It!" to share with you how to do this exactly!
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "How To Bypass the Taste & Staining of Methylene Blue When Taking It!" from start to finish!
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