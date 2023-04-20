Create New Account
The Holy Spirit in the Last Days (Revelation 5, Part 2)
Brenda Weltner
Published 18 hours ago |

Should we expect another 'Joel 2 out-pouring' of the Holy Spirit? Will the Holy Spirit be given to end time believers? If so--when? Show notes (only on YouTube): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PYqPvqFTlfuMkw5ESCZz8qFkhQkgthv7/view?usp=share_link Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s 6th Seal Video: 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

