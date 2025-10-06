White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1964 - Janet Renee Floyd White - #2 Report on upcoming execution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Janet arrived at the State Farm Insurance building where she worked, unaware as her husband drove off, that Bates had broken into the back of the building. She entered the building and had just answered the phone, when Bates attacked her. Bates beat her, before strangling her, then stabbing her twice in the chest after trying to rape her. The caller on the other end of the line called police after hearing Janet’s scream.