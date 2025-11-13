BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Congressman Ro Khanna says the newly released Epstein emails show Donald Trump knew about the abuse and spent hours with one of the victims
125 views • 1 day ago

Congressman Ro Khanna says the newly released Epstein emails show Donald Trump knew about the abuse and spent hours with one of the victims — and that powerful people “swept it under the rug.”

Khanna says Congress only got these emails because the House subpoenaed the Epstein estate, which is now producing documents “drip by drip.” The Justice Department holds the full files, including interviews with abusers and those involved in the cover-up, and he’s demanding their release.

Source @RealWorldNews

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpro khannaepsteinpedo elites
