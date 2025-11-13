© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Ro Khanna says the newly released Epstein emails show Donald Trump knew about the abuse and spent hours with one of the victims — and that powerful people “swept it under the rug.”
Khanna says Congress only got these emails because the House subpoenaed the Epstein estate, which is now producing documents “drip by drip.” The Justice Department holds the full files, including interviews with abusers and those involved in the cover-up, and he’s demanding their release.
