Ukrainian Militants in Maryinka fell under the "Rain of Fire" with Incendiary Ammunition.

Ukrainian militants in Maryinka fell under the "rain of fire"
Fierce battles for this settlement have been going on for several months. A wide range of weapons is used against the enemy. In this video - fire with incendiary ammunition.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.