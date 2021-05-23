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Prof. Dr. Dolores Cahill - TRUTH OF MAGNET AFTER JAB (subtítulos español)
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532 views • May 23, 2021
Professor Doctor Dolores Cahill exposes us the possible reason for magnetism and electromagnetism in mRNA vaccines and their possible consequences in the human organism, pending a deep analysis.
At the end of her presentation, several testimonies show the magnetic and electromagnetic effects and a final surprise with the package insert of the Janssen vaccine. Unbelievable !!!
Español:
La profesora Doctora Dolores Cahill nos expone el posible motivo del magnetismo y el electromagnetismo en las vacunas de ARNm y sus posibles consecuencias en el organismo humano, pendiente de analizarlo profundamente.
Al final de su exposición diversos testimonios muestran los efectos magnéticos, electromagnéticos y una última sorpresa final con el prospecto de la vacuna Janssen. Increible !!!
At the end of her presentation, several testimonies show the magnetic and electromagnetic effects and a final surprise with the package insert of the Janssen vaccine. Unbelievable !!!
Español:
La profesora Doctora Dolores Cahill nos expone el posible motivo del magnetismo y el electromagnetismo en las vacunas de ARNm y sus posibles consecuencias en el organismo humano, pendiente de analizarlo profundamente.
Al final de su exposición diversos testimonios muestran los efectos magnéticos, electromagnéticos y una última sorpresa final con el prospecto de la vacuna Janssen. Increible !!!
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