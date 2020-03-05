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Julian Assange Forced to Change Prison Cell 5 TIMES at Night!- Sevim Dagdelen MdB (MIRRORED)
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181 views • March 05, 2020
Julian Assange Forced to Change Prison Cell 5 TIMES at Night!- Sevim Dagdelen MdB (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/RIDmX3JZnSU
We speak to Sevim Dagdelen MdB of Die Linke after she witnessed the trial in court during Julian Assange’s Extradition. She discusses the treatment of Julian Assange in the court, bias of the judges, the Wikileaks Editor-in-Chief Kristin Hrafnsson being temporarily banned from viewing the proceedings. She also invites Kier Starmer to witness the extradition trial!
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Afshin Rattansi on Twitter http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi
PODCAST
https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/going-underground-1
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/RIDmX3JZnSU
We speak to Sevim Dagdelen MdB of Die Linke after she witnessed the trial in court during Julian Assange’s Extradition. She discusses the treatment of Julian Assange in the court, bias of the judges, the Wikileaks Editor-in-Chief Kristin Hrafnsson being temporarily banned from viewing the proceedings. She also invites Kier Starmer to witness the extradition trial!
LIKE
Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT
FOLLOW
Going Underground https://www.youtube.com/user/GoingUndergroundRT
Going Underground on Twitter http://twitter.com/Underground_RT
Afshin Rattansi on Twitter http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi
PODCAST
https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/going-underground-1
Category
News and Politics
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