How to think critically about science 🔬 Book Review of "Surely You're Joking, Mr. Feynman!"

Richard P. Feynman was a science and mathematics prodigy and one of the great physicists of the 20th century. He worked on the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project and as a professor at Caltech and Cornell. He was a true polymath that had a bit of an antiestablishmentarian streak and a was contrarian thinker.





1:21 Working for the military

1:45 Nuclear History

3:28 On Management Strategy

4:45 At MIT

5:42 On Sleep

10:22 On Seducing Women

11:20 On Brazil

12:04 As an artist

12:35 As an Antiestablishmentarian

19:01 On Scientific Integrity

20:28 On plotting data

20:58 On fake education

22:50 On government inefficiency

23:49 On equality

26:17 On Socialism





